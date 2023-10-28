Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Raymond James

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KMPR. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Kemper from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Kemper alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMPR

Kemper Stock Performance

KMPR opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.93. Kemper has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $68.15.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kemper will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is -25.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kemper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 246.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.