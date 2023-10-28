Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Kenon Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of KEN stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. Kenon has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $962.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 101.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter.
About Kenon
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
