Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Kenon Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KEN stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. Kenon has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $962.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 101.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kenon

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Kenon by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,007,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,544,000 after purchasing an additional 325,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenon by 577.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kenon by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 84,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter valued at $5,403,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 63,882 shares during the last quarter. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Featured Stories

