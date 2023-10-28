Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Announces Earnings Results

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper updated its FY23 guidance to $1.78-1.80 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.59. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

