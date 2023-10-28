KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Shares of CRTO opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 276.80 and a beta of 0.94. Criteo has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $36.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Criteo had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $240.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Criteo news, Director Der Kooi Frederik Van purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.45 per share, for a total transaction of $45,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $45,675. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Der Kooi Frederik Van acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.45 per share, for a total transaction of $45,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $45,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $154,992.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,133,716.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,536 shares of company stock worth $848,814. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 9.7% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 50,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at $1,910,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at $1,888,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Criteo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

