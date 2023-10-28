Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 174,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,148,000 after acquiring an additional 50,163 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $116.84 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.84 and a 200-day moving average of $132.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.93.

View Our Latest Report on KMB

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.