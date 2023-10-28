Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.56.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $16.87 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Kimco Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,184,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,515,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

