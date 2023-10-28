Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 17,170 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.72% of Kirby worth $33,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $341,285,000 after buying an additional 54,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $370,370,000 after buying an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,406,000 after buying an additional 3,833,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,415,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,322,000 after buying an additional 126,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,096,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,112,000 after buying an additional 77,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day moving average is $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $87.52.

Insider Activity

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 2,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $206,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,549.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $2,211,421.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,568.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $206,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,549.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,924 shares of company stock worth $5,293,264. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

