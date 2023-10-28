Knowles (NYSE:KN) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Susquehanna

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Knowles alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Knowles

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of KN stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Knowles has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 9,648.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 213,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 211,489 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 18.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 18.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 12.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,938,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,702,000 after buying an additional 220,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knowles

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.