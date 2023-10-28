Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €11.68 ($12.43) and last traded at €11.84 ($12.60). Approximately 9,792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.16 ($12.94).
Koenig & Bauer Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $173.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.64.
Koenig & Bauer Company Profile
Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.
