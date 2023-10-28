Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) Director David Loren Neuhauser Acquires 2,300 Shares

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) Director David Loren Neuhauser purchased 2,300 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,879.00.
David Loren Neuhauser also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 15th, David Loren Neuhauser purchased 7,030 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,266.10.
- On Tuesday, September 12th, David Loren Neuhauser purchased 1,200 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,224.00.
Kolibri Global Energy Trading Down 0.5 %
Kolibri Global Energy stock opened at C$6.06 on Friday. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.69 and a 1 year high of C$7.78. The firm has a market cap of C$215.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.79.
Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile
Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.
