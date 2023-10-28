Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Kornit Digital Price Performance

KRNT stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $686.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.78. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $31.94.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.88 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 37.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kornit Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 226.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

