KuCoin Token Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $442.44 million and approximately $955,444.56 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for about $4.57 or 0.00013383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,232,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,732,986 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

