L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $12.25-12.45 EPS.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of LHX opened at $170.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $250.87.
L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 58.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
