Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $162.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $148.23 and a 12 month high of $208.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.02. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $586,805,000 after buying an additional 25,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Landstar System by 756.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after buying an additional 2,690,326 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Landstar System by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,655,000 after buying an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after buying an additional 38,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

