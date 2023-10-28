Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.225-1.275 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSTR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Landstar System from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.10.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $162.63 on Friday. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $148.23 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $586,805,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

