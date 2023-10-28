Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Price Up 7.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.3% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $139.66 and last traded at $139.21. Approximately 104,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 583,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.68.

The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $1,916,392.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,598,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $1,916,392.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,260. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,226,452,000 after purchasing an additional 227,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lear by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 44.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,049,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,142,000 after buying an additional 630,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

