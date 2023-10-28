Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Ledyard Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LFGP opened at $13.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. Ledyard Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Ledyard Financial Group Company Profile

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services in New Hampshire and Vermont. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, money market, NOW, and health saving accounts; and debit, ATM, and credit cards.

