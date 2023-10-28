Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.
Ledyard Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LFGP opened at $13.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. Ledyard Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $20.00.
Ledyard Financial Group Company Profile
