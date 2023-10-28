Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LGGNY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.04) to GBX 333 ($4.08) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 238 ($2.92) in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.55) to GBX 254 ($3.11) in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.55) to GBX 275 ($3.37) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.92) to GBX 300 ($3.68) in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $12.49 on Friday. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

