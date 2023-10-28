Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $16.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEVI. Citigroup cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $13.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

