Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LECO. UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a sell rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.57.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO stock opened at $172.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

