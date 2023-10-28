Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,650,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,973 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Lithium Americas worth $33,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,549.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 168,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 158,006 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at $762,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 162,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $6.87 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration of lithium resource in the United States. It owns the Thacker Pass project located in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

