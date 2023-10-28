Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.23% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $47,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV opened at $77.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average of $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 71.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.46.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

