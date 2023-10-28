Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Stake Lessened by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,451,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,090 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Livent worth $39,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Livent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Stock Performance

Shares of LTHM opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. Livent Co. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.00 million. Livent had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

