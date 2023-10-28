LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues Earnings Results

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. LKQ updated its FY23 guidance to $3.68-3.82 EPS.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. LKQ has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.34.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 55.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

