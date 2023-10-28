Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LYG stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.26. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.77) to GBX 62 ($0.76) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 68 ($0.83) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 754.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also

Earnings History for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

