Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LYG stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.26. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.77) to GBX 62 ($0.76) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 68 ($0.83) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 754.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

