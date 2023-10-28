Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,702,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,882 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Mosaic worth $60,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 64,942.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,314,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,285,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $128,142,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mosaic by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,815,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,118 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOS opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC raised shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.53.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

