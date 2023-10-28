Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 10,583 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,608 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $48,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $707,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $106.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The company has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

