Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,250,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 627,187 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 2.37% of TransAlta worth $58,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TransAlta by 18.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 18.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAC shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

TransAlta Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.04. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.20 million. TransAlta had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

