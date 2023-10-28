Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $40.69 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $40,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.88.

American Tower Trading Down 1.7 %

AMT stock opened at $172.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.85. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 112.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,551 shares of company stock worth $3,007,034. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.