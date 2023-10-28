Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $53.55 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,782 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Southern worth $53,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

SO stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.87.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.