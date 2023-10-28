Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $61.93 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 193,575 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.29% of STERIS worth $61,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 9.4% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in STERIS by 11.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 162,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,023,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in STERIS by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,562,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $516,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.60.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE opened at $209.50 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $160.15 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.37 and a 200-day moving average of $214.95.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.