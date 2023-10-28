Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,875 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.87% of West Fraser Timber worth $62,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WFG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average of $75.97. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.51.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -85.11%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

