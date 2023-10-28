Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 119,548 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,548 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $57,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $16,702,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $214.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.39 and its 200 day moving average is $231.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

