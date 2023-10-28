Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 55,865 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,865 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $66,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $345.31 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.08 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $365.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

