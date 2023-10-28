Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,042,490 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,537,228 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,042,490 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $53,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,073,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $654,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486,910 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 594,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,948,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,854 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 24.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,453,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,530,000 after purchasing an additional 679,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,372,231 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 228,865 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AU. StockNews.com began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

AU opened at $19.19 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

