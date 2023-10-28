Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,845 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $39,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $195.30 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.93 and its 200-day moving average is $198.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

