Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 967,132 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,740,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 967,132 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 2.33% of SSR Mining worth $67,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 47.4% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 98,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in SSR Mining by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in SSR Mining by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 69,445 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,759,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,127,000 after purchasing an additional 85,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 431,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $301.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSRM. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SSRM

SSR Mining Profile

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.