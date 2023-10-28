Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,125,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,415 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Healthcare Services Group worth $61,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 138.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 113.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

