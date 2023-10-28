Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSGE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 359.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $62,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 71.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSGE opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

