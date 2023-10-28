MAI Capital Management Acquires 3,030 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $57.48 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average of $61.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

