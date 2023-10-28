MAI Capital Management Buys 260 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AON were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,426,000 after buying an additional 210,313 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,592,000 after buying an additional 37,097 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $721,085,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,237,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,415,000 after buying an additional 36,505 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $306.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $273.02 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.67.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

