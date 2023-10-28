MAI Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,015 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $68.20 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $74.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $151,058.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,548 shares of company stock valued at $14,790,651. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

