MAI Capital Management Decreases Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,612,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,035,000 after purchasing an additional 596,638 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $602,114,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,558,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 591,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32,579 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $75.98 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.93.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

