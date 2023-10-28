MAI Capital Management Has $521,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,623 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in GSK were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSK. HSBC began coverage on GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,553.75.

Shares of GSK opened at $34.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

