MAI Capital Management Has $560,000 Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

