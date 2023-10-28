MAI Capital Management Has $694,000 Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,727 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 626.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 153,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,496 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 8.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RITM. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Rithm Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.