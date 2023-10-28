MAI Capital Management Increases Holdings in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Free Report) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,190 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.14% of AirSculpt Technologies worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIRS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,693,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the second quarter worth about $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRS stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.20 million, a PE ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AirSculpt Technologies ( NASDAQ:AIRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.71 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIRS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

