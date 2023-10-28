MAI Capital Management Lowers Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

MAI Capital Management cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE WEC opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.15.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

