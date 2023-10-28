MAI Capital Management Purchases 39,534 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Free Report) by 201.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,534 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned 0.33% of INmune Bio worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in INmune Bio by 152.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in INmune Bio by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

INMB opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07. INmune Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $11.26.

INmune Bio ( NASDAQ:INMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 9,532.26%.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. The company's development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma solid tumor and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 to treat patients with cancers that express MUC4, a mucinous polyglucan on the surface of some epithelial cancer cells that appears to predict resistant to immunotherapy, including women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancer and other MUC4 resistant cancers; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Treatment Resistant Depression.

