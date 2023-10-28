MAI Capital Management Raises Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Sony Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $80.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.60. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $100.94.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.62 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

